Virat Kohli Gets King-Like Welcome at Airport as RCB Arrive in Chennai For IPL 2024 Opener vs CSK | WATCH VIDEO

Kohli got a king-like reception from the fans who were waiting at the airport to get a glimpse of the former RCB captain.

Virat Kohli in Chennai (Image: X Screengrab)

Chennai: Following the starry RCB Unbox event, the players left for Chennai late on Tuesday night in a charter plane. Despite reaching the Chennai airport in the wee hours, Kohli got a king-like reception from the fans who were waiting at the airport to get a glimpse of the former RCB captain. Fans literally went bonkers on getting a glimpse of Kohli, they instantly started chants of ‘Kohli-Kohli’. Without a doubt, RCB enjoy a massive fanbase which very teams can boast of.

Here is the clip that is going viral where you can see Kohli getting a surreal reception.

Spotlight was on Kohli at the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru. Admitting that it was absolutely amazing. Kohli lavished praise on Smri Mandhana and her team for clinching the WPL crown.

“It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli.

“That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like to win an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time. I will try my very best with my abilities, and my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” he added.

Kohli’s RCB take on CSK on March 22 in what promises to be a cracker.

