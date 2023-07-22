Home

Virat Kohli Gets ‘Mother’s Love’ In Trinidad After Scoring Century In 500th Game | WATCH VIDEO

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva revealed a conversation he had with his mother about how much she loves Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second Test.

Joshua Da Silva's mother hugs and kisses Virat Kohli in Trinidad. (Image: Twitter)

Port of Spain: West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had revealed how his mother is a big fan of Virat Kohli and came to see the the former India captain instead of her own son in the ongoing second Test.

Da Silva’s mother’s dream finally came true when the lady got to see her favourite player after the second day’s play in the ongoing second Test on Friday. In a video that was captured by seinor journalist Vimal Kumar, Da Silva’s mother hugged and kissed Kohli as the Indian players were about to take the bus back to the hotel.

