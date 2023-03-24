Home

Virat Kohli Gets New Hair Cut Ahead Of IPL 2023; Fans Say ‘Thanks Aalim Hakim’

Virat Kohli is currently believed to be in Mumbai before he takes a flight to Bengaluru to join his RCB teammates.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli who is also the most followed Indian sportsperson has gotten a new look ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023. Kohli was part of India in the recently concluded ODIs and Test series against Australia. The 34-year-old batter is in lethal form and ended his century draught in Asia Cup 2022, after that Kohli smashed his century in every format of the game.

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a photo of Kohli’s new look on his social media after that the photo went viral in no time, here is the viral Photo:

After Hakim Kohli’s fan also started reacting to their favorite cricketer’s hairstyle, here are the viral reactions

Former India skipper feels there is a room for improvement and is hoping to achieve that in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 starting from March 31.

“I think I’m back to playing the way I do, but there’s a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens during the IPL,” Kohli told in a video shared by RCB o their social media handles.

Kohli didn’t had a great IPL 2022 as the former skipper could manage only 341 runs in 16 matches en route to RCB’s way to the playoffs. The right-hander would like to better his performance this year considering his good form with the bat.

