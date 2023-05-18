Home

Virat Kohli Gets New Hair Style Ahead Of SRH vs RCB Clash | Photo Goes Viral

The former RCB skipper always impresses his fans with his new hairstyles and tattoos now a photo of Kohli is going viral on the social sphere where the 34-year-old batter was spotted standing next to hairstylist Arun Kumar in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli Gets New Hair Style Ahead Of SRH vs RCB Clash

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli got a new haircut ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Photo of Virat Kohli’s new haircut is now viral on social media and here is the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShearsbyArun™️ (@shearsbyarun)

The hairstylist also took his Instagram and shared a photo with Kohli saying that “Hair Cut Finally my hand touch on his Hair.”

Kohli is currently busy in the 16th edition of cash-rich league, the batter is in great form as he slammed 438 runs in 12 matches that includes 6 half-centuries and with the highest score of 82 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on fifth position of points table the side will look to seal the payoff birth.

SRH vs RCB Match Preview

SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches.

Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli is one of the top-scorers for RCB but after back-to-back failures — 18 against Rajasthan Royals and 1 against Mumbai Indians — the maestro would be looking to produce his best against SRH and help his side’s cause.

Du Plessis has been leading the side from the front and is in scintillating form, occupying the top spot in run-getter’s list with 631 runs from 12 games at an average of 57.36.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

