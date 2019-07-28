Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was present at the opening night of the Mumbai leg in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in the city. Kohli was the chief guest at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. He sang the national anthem as it should be. But, once fans got a glimpse of their icon, they started chanting, ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from the stands. Kohli seemed to be enjoying himself, from doing the thigh-five to waving at fans as the camera fell in love with him and followed him.

Here is the video of fans giving the Indian skipper a rousing reception on spotting him:

“Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world,” Kohli said ahead of the match.

“Then seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli would be leading India in the upcoming tour of West Indies. A lot will be expected from Kohli and his men after the World Cup heartbreak. India would be playing three T20Is and ODIs and a couple of Tests.

India’s squad for three T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav