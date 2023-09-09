Home

Virat Kohli Gets Special Gift From Local Sri Lankan Players Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2023

India will play Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in a Super 4 clash. Earlier, both teams met in a group stage fixture but the game was washed out.

Virat Kohli gets a silver bat from the local Sri Lankan players after India's training in Colombo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a sweet gesture, local Sri Lankan cricketers gifted Virat Kohli with a silver bat ahead of India’s big match against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After advancing into the Super Four as the second-best team in Group A, India will take on Pakistan on Sunday in the first of three rounds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction 🤗 Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/FA0YDw0Eqf — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2023

