Manchester: Virat Kohli's form has been concerning and also been the talk of the town for sometime now. A recent report in InsideSport suggests that selectors have sent a stern warning to the ex-India captain ahead of the T20 World Cup. It is simple, 'perform or perish after the T20 World Cup'. The member of the selection committee cited examples of senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane being dropped.

"There will always be a low after high and that is exactly what Virat is going through. But considering the team, nobody is immune. Ajinkya and Pujara too have been dropped and so did so many other cricketers. He will certainly feature in the T20 World Cup if he is fit. But that will be his last chance as we have to look at the team as well. If he doesn't get his form back, he will be asked to go back to domestic and get his form back," a selection committee member told InsideSport.

Kohli has missed a total of 23 matches since the T20 World Cup in UAE. This is barring the short tours of Ireland. This is where the problem lies as he is a all-format player, he needs these breaks to remain fresh and upbeat. This is where the BCCI can help him by having a word with him and giving him a clear picture of what is expected from him.

Eyes would be on him again in the decider against England at Manchester on Sunday. He would be on a break after the completion of the game.