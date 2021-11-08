Abu Dhabi: Following India’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli has faced massive backlash. One of his old tweets from 2012 resurfaced on social space after India’s early exit and Pakistani fans are now trolling him. “going home tomorrow. not a good feeling,” tweet dated March 20 2012 by Kohli read.Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

India’s hopes of making it through to the semis ended even before they played their last Super 12 game against Namibia. Once Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by eight wickets, it was over for India. Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer in Line to Replace Virat Kohli as RCB Captain - Report

Here is the nine-year-old tweet from Kohli that has gone viral now. Also Read - Kapil Dev Blames Players Prioritising IPL Over Country After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Early Exit From T20 World Cup

going home tomorrow. not a good feeling . — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2012

Here is how Pakistani fans trolled the India captain.

It’s ok business class hai, pair phaila ke baithna https://t.co/Q8uwY6TZ7u — once again, we move (@Ocreativitigang) November 7, 2021

Indian cricket team qualified for mumbai airport jishan😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lKtAbBmIHE — Wisal Khan (@WisalAh57172897) November 7, 2021

Indian Fans right now👇😂😂

Bye Bye India 👋 pic.twitter.com/S9WwuXIwLV — لائبہ اعوان🇵🇰PTI✌️ (@iiamarmygirl) November 7, 2021

Its ok dear. ❤🇵🇰 — Aqsa Ahmed khan 🇵🇰 (@ShinyAqsa) November 7, 2021

India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand and that is what hurt them. Apart from the first two games, the Kohli-led side was top-notch in their games against Afghanistan and Scotland. Now, India play their last Super 12 game against Namibia and it would be a dead rubber.