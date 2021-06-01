Team India captain Virat Kohli faced the wrath of trolls after he claimed to be a vegetarian on Tuesday. Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in modern-day cricket and he motivates many to work on their fitness. In the past couple of years, it was reported that the Indian skipper has become vegan to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Also Read - Ramiz Raja Reveals Why India Are "Favorites" Across The World

However, during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Kohli revealed his quarantine diet chart – “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Vegan Diet: India Captain Reacts After Facing Backlash | SEE POST

The fans noticed ‘eggs’ in the diet and started trolling Kohli to which the 32-year-old issued a statement on Twitter where he said that never claimed to be vegan and referred to himself as a vegetarian. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Has Always Inspired me - Former Mumbai U-16 Captain Pushkar Sharma

“I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want ),” Kohli tweeted.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want 😉)💪😂✌️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2021



The fans didn’t stop at that and started targetting the Indian skipper for eating eggs while being vegetarian.

Here’s the proof, for haters. More power to you King kohli ❤ pic.twitter.com/M9IXdqvyFV — Doctor Wait (@drpratiksha1) June 1, 2021

Kohli : I’m not vegan, I’m vegetarian, peacefully eat your veggies Meanwhile Rohit sharma: pic.twitter.com/dsnqke3oF2 — Pooja (@Pooja53156657) June 1, 2021

Exactly 😂 ‘Sunday ho ya Monday Roz khao andey’. This debate is pointless though, Egg can never be vegetarian & Virat’s diet shouldn’t matter as long as he performs and we don’t buy his propaganda. — R. 🚀 (@innsaei_07) June 1, 2021

You are offending the vegetarians by adding egg to vegetarian meal… — retweeter (@srikanth04) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, India is currently completing their quarantine in Mumbai and they are expected to reach England on June 3. After their arrival in England, the Indian team will once again go under the quarantine procedure of 10 days and they will be able to begin their practice from June 12.