Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has once again won millions of hearts by his sweet little gesture this time for the opposition camp. Kohli, who went on a paternity leave after playing the limited-overs leg and the first Test against Australia, had gifted David Warner’s daughter Indi Rae one of his playing jerseys. Despite losing the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series, Australian opener Warner revealed that his daughter is happy because she received a jersey from her favourite player – Virat Kohli. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI Confident Of Hosting IPL In India; Board in Talks With Indian Government For Vaccination of Cricketers

The 34-year-old Warner enjoys a huge fanbase in India courtesy his IPL stint with the franchise Sunrises Hyderabad. He is also one of the few cricketers who is really active on social media and used the lockdown period really well to interact with his followers. From uploading funny Tik Tok videos to making face swap videos, the Australian batsman has done almost everything. On Saturday, Warner shared a picture of his four-year-old daughter Indi wearing Kohli’s jersey. He captioned the picture: “I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks, Virat Kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and Aaron Finch, she loves VK.” Also Read - ICC Test Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli Steady at Fourth Position, Cheteshwar Pujara Rises to 6th Spot in Batsmen Charts, Pat Cummins Continues to Lead Bowlers Tally



Earlier, Warner’s wife Candice had revealed that their middle child is a Kohli fan and likes to copy the style of Team India skipper over an Australian player whenever the Warners play backyard cricket at home.

Speaking to Triple M Sydney radio station, Candice had said, “We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel.”

In Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane-led India bounced back after losing the first Test in Adelaide to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Courtesy the win, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Warner missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, while Kohli returned home after the first Test for the birth of his first child.