Virat Kohli Gives A Mouthful To Taijul Islam In BAN Vs IND, 2nd Test | Watch Video

The incident happened after Virat Kohli was dismissed for just one run in the second innings of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli got exchanged in a war of words against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

Mirpur: Virat Kohli gave a mouthful to Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam after the former India captain was dismissed in the second innings of the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The incident happened after Virat Kohli was dismissed for just one in the second innings off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While Kohli looked frustrated at the way he got out, Taijul seemed to have said some words to the star Indian batter.

Reacting to Taijul, Kohli charged towards the Bangladesh spinner with a mouthful before Shakib Al Hasan and the umpires controlled the situation.

Was the worst batsman in Indian test setup since last three years and was absolutely useless on field but wants to show aggression because others are celebrating . At this point kohli is embarrassing Himself in test format pic.twitter.com/wtRWfcmRB3 — Antimonitor77 (@antimonitor77) December 24, 2022

While Kohli was walking back, Shakib was seen calming down Taijul. Meanwhile, India are in deep trouble after losing four of their top order batters in chase of 145. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli are all back in the hut. Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel will start for India on Day 4. India need 100 runs to win.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets. Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh were all out for 227. India replied with 314, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s 93 and Shreyas Iyer’s 87. In the second innings Bangladesh made 231 all out.