Virat Kohli Gives Autograph To Young Fan Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | See Viral Photo

Kohli is in good form as the RCB opener scored 82 runs in 49 balls during the opener clash against Mumbai Indians in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Kolkata: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli who is currently in Kolkata for the Indian Premier League 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders had been spotted giving an autograph to the young fan at his hotel ahead of the Thursday match which will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In the viral photo, Virat Kohli was seen giving an autograph to his young fan and the picture went viral on social space here is the viral photo:

Virat Kohli is always for fans, giving autographs to young cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/JNK33j4tMZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2023

On the other hand, Kolkata started their campaign with a seven-run defeat via Duckworth-Lewis method against Punjab Kings at Mohali, KKR suffered twin blows.

First premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament because of family reasons and international commitments and, the next day, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is also their batting mainstay, was ruled out of the entire IPL as he will undergo a surgery to treat his back injury.

KKR had made Nitish Rana their stand-in skipper, assuming that their regular skipper would be back in the second half of the season but with Iyer ruled out completely, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side may face a leadership crisis.

KKR’s attack will be put to test against the likes of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who looked in imperious touch.

RCB’s pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden.

But they are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation. David Willey is expected to replace him.

