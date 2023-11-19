Home

Virat Kohli Gives DEATH STARE to Marnus Labuschagne During Ind vs Aus ODI WC 2023 Final – WATCH

Ahmedabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli gave a death stare to Marnus Labuschagne during the final of ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After the ninth over when Australia were 51/3 and Virat gave the death stare to Labuschagne and the clip went viral on the social sphere, here is the video:

