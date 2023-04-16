Home

Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly After RCB Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match; PIC Goes VIRAL

Kohli - who was stationed at the boundary ropes near the Capitals dugout - was spotted giving a death stare to Ganguly after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan.

Bangalore: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly do not get along well. On Saturday, the two legends made it public through their actions on the field. After the game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli – who was stationed at the boundary ropes near the Capitals dugout – was spotted giving a death stare to Ganguly after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan. The picture of the moment surfaced on social space and fans have been reacting to it since.

Virat Kohli staring at Sourav Ganguly. Picture of the day. pic.twitter.com/Rahpa5Zx6F — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) April 15, 2023

