Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly After RCB Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match; PIC Goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare to Sourav Ganguly After RCB Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match; PIC Goes VIRAL

Kohli - who was stationed at the boundary ropes near the Capitals dugout - was spotted giving a death stare to Ganguly after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan.

Published: April 16, 2023 8:18 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, RCB vs DC, RCB vs DC Live score, RCB vs DC live updates, RCB vs DC live cricket score, RCB vs DC live streaming, RCB vs DC live online streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, Cricket News, Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL Live Score, IPL 2023 Live Streaming, IPL 2023 live online updates
Pic Showing Virat Kohli Giving 'Death Stare' To Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral - Know All About Their Rift Here

Bangalore: It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly do not get along well. On Saturday, the two legends made it public through their actions on the field. After the game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli – who was stationed at the boundary ropes near the Capitals dugout – was spotted giving a death stare to Ganguly after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan. The picture of the moment surfaced on social space and fans have been reacting to it since.

Also Read:

Here is the much talked about picture that is now going viral on social space:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 8:18 AM IST

More Stories