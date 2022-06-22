Leicester: Ahead of the four-day tour game against Leicestershire, ex-India captain Virat Kohli – who has a lot of experience of playing in the UK – was seen giving a pep talk to the players. The Indian team will take on the county in a warm-up match at Grace Road in Leicester from June 24 to June 27. In that game, India will look to get accustomed to the conditions and also get into some kind of a rhythm ahead of the Test versus England.Also Read - BCCI to Ask Players to Wear Masks Amid Covid Threat After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Meet Fans in UK - Report

On Tuesday (June 21), the official Twitter handle of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club shared a video of Kohli giving a passionate talk to the players. The clip was shared with the caption:

"Game mode = @imVkohli gives a team talk ahead of a busy day of preparations before @BCCI's Tour Match @leicsccc."

Meanwhile, in the wake of Ravichandran Ashwin testing positive for Covid, the BCCI does not want to be caught napping in the UK – and hence they are likely to warn players from meeting fans and stepping out without masks. Last week, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got themselves clicked with fans in Leicester and London as India prepare for the warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

“The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful,” said Arun Dhumal BCCI treasurer to InsideSport.