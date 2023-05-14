Home

Virat Kohli Giving Batting Tips to Yashashwi Jaiswal After RCB Beat RR in IPL 2023 Game Wins Hearts; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: From the clip shared by the IPL, it seems Kohli is passing batting tips to the young cricketer. Jaiswal seemed to be listening with a lot of attention.

Kohli giving tips to Jaiswal (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Jaipur: Virat Kohli once again showed why he is loved across the world. It is not just for his cricket, he also happens to be a tutor and an inspiration to many. After the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Jaipur, Kohli was seen having a long chat with young Yashashwi Jaiswal. From the clip shared by the IPL, it seems Kohli is passing batting tips to the young cricketer. Jaiswal seemed to be listening with a lot of attention.

Here is the clip that is now ruling the internet:

Meanwhile, RCB notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances.

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive 171 for five.

Their bowlers, led Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs.

Michael Bracewell (2/16)and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked two wickets each.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform for the total.

But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs.

Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54; Adam Zampa 2/25; KM Asif 2/42) Rajasthan Royals 59 all out in 10.3 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 35; Wayne Parnell 3/10)

