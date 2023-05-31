Home

Virat Kohli Giving Batting Tips to Yashaswi Jaiswal During India’s Training Session Ahead of WTC Final 2023; PICS go VIRAL

WTC Final 2023: During India's training session on Tuesday what was heartwarming to see was Kohli giving batting tips to young Yashasi Jaiswal.

Virat Kohli GIVING Batting Lessons to Yashaswi (Image: Instagram)

London: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most popular cricketers of the generation – be it white ball or red ball cricket. While Kohli gets ready for another WTC final, the preparations for the coveted match is in full swing in the UK now that the entire team has assembled there after the completion of the IPL. During India’s training session on Tuesday what was heartwarming to see was Kohli giving batting tips to young Yashasi Jaiswal. In these two pictures, it is evident that Jaiswal is paying key attention to what Kohli is saying. The young left-hander is in the reserves and was picked after Ruturaj Gaikwad opted out due to his marriage.

Here are the pictures that are now going viral:

While Jaiswal is coming off a dream season in the IPL, Kohli would be looking at the challenge that lies ahead. He would know that he holds the key to India’s fortunes in the big game at the Oval.

The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million while the losers will get $ 800,000.

This is the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to the longest format of the game. New Zealand were the champions of the inaugural edition, beating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton.

The match is scheduled to start on June 7 and it will take place at the iconic Kennington Oval in London.

