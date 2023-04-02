Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell BROMANCE During RCB Net Session Ahead of IPL 2023 Match vs MI Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO
IPL 2023: Maxwell praised Kohli a couple of times and then told him that he had spotted him come down the track in advance and hence changed the length of the ball.
Bangalore: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell bonded during a net session on the eve of RCB’s IPL 2023 opener versus MI on Sunday evening. Maxwell was bowling to Kohli in the nets. While Maxwell constantly spoke with Kohli after every ball, the ex-India captain looked in ominous touch during the session. Maxwell praised Kohli a couple of times and then told him that he had spotted him come down the track in advance and hence changed the length of the ball. Finally, claiming that it is funny – Kohli said I cannot bat any better.
Here is the video where the two cricketers bond over a net session:
Just two greats having fun at practice. @Gmaxi_32 @imVkohli #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #Choosebold #RoyalChallenge pic.twitter.com/ND5HDNeZrk
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023
Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.
