With the Indian Premier League – India’s cricketing festival happening – fans, like always, get excited because they start picking their best XIs for the Dream11 and feel they are a part of the game. It becomes interesting for fans and at times picking your team or the individual you want as Captain or Vice-Captain can become tricky with so many stars playing in one game. Also Read - MAL vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Malaysia vs Netherlands at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur April 18, Sunday 01:00 PM IST

Both KKR and RCB lock horns today in Chennai and the two teams have big international stars in their line-up. In such a situation – who do you pick to lead your team? Also Read - IPL 2021: Anyone Who Picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh And Abdul Samad Together Will Never Win: Sanjay Manjrekar After Mumbai Beat Hyderabad

Here are the three contenders you can pick as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your side. Also Read - RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper needs no introduction, he is the premier batsman of the side and a run machine. He has not got a fifty in his last two innings, which means he would be hungrier than ever before to get among the runs. Playing safe, it could be a wise choice to pick him as your captain. In his past two innings, he got starts but could not capitalise on them. Kohli is exhibiting all the signs of a batsman primed for a big score.

Glenn Maxwell: In RCB colours, he seems to have found a new lease of life. Promoted in the batting order ahead of AB de Villiers, Maxwell did not disappoint. He is a match-winner on his day and looking at his current form one can safely say that he could be the difference in tonight’s match.

AB de Villiers: The South African superstar came good in RCB’s first game and fams would hope for a repeat when they take on KKR. He, like Maxwell, is a match-winner and picking him would be a safe bet. He is good against spin, which would work to his advantage in Chennai.