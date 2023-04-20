Home

Sports

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing 'rock-paper-scissor' when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide.

Kohli-Maxwell BROMANCE (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: From dancing to making goofy faces, Virat Kohli has done it all on a cricket field. During the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali, Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide. While the DRS was stunningly successful for RCB, Kohli, and Maxwell are certainly giving fans bromance goals. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it.

Here is the clip that is going viral at this point in time. Take a look:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.