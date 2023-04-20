Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Playing ‘Rock-Paper-Scissor’ During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing 'rock-paper-scissor' when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide.

Published: April 20, 2023 6:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli to lead RCB, Virat Kohli RCB captain, Virat Kohli returns as RCB captain, Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, PBKS vs RCB, PBKS vs RCB live score, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, DRS, DRS news, PBKS vs RCB, King Kohli, Captain Virat Kohli, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, PBKS vs RCB live updates, Cricket News, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Maxwell NEWS, Glenn Maxwell age, Glenn Maxwell updates, Glenn Maxwell runs, Glenn Maxwell ipl, Glenn Maxwell rcb
Kohli-Maxwell BROMANCE (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: From dancing to making goofy faces, Virat Kohli has done it all on a cricket field. During the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali, Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell were seen playing ‘rock-paper-scissor’ when a DRS was being taken against Atharva Taide. While the DRS was stunningly successful for RCB, Kohli, and Maxwell are certainly giving fans bromance goals. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and fans are loving it.

Also Read:

Here is the clip that is going viral at this point in time. Take a look:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:45 PM IST

More Stories