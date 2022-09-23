Nagpur: Despite the delayed start at Nagpur, former India captain Virat Kohli is in high spirits as he met RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell ahead of the second T20I between India-Australia. The two smiled, hugged, and shared a joke and that got the RCB fans all excited. They are extremely happy to see their two big players together at Nagpur. They also chatted. There was another RCB player, Harshal Patel, who met Maxwell and seemed elated about it.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20, Cricket Score: Rohit-Kohli Key For Chase As KL Departs

Unfortunately, we outfield due to rain in the last two days has meant play does not start on time. The latest is that there will be an eight-over game. Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

Here is how fans are reacting: Also Read - Virat Kohli-Bhuvneshwar Kumar Cannot Stop Laughing as Rain Delays Start; Watch VIRAL Video

The Bond of Virat Kohli & Glenn Maxwell & Harshal Patel – RCB teammates. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Roeid7NC30 — Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) September 23, 2022

Virat Kohli ओर Glenn Maxwell pic.twitter.com/eDSUqYFVFB — विराट कोहली (@AasifKh50265337) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest is that play will start and India has opted to bowl first.

” We’re going to field first. It’s nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don’t know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully, we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight-over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Yadav and Bhuvi misses out too,” Rohit said after winning the toss.