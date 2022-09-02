New Delhi: Team India have already qualified for the Super Stage of the Asia Cup by beating Pakistan and Hong Kong and on Friday, all the players took a day-off and enjoyed a wonderful time at the beach- surfing, playing beach volleyball, riding on aqua-cycles and also boating.Also Read - LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Score: Pakistan Dominate; Hong Kong Reeling

"It was an off-day so Rahul Dravid sir decided that we should have some fun activities. It was good fun, relaxing. We had some great fun. You can see how everyone is happy and excited. This all helps in creating team bonding," Chahal said in the video of the beach trip uploaded by BCCI.

Here are the pictures of the trip, which has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless on Dubai Beach

Virat Kohli went shirtless on Dubai beach ahead of his surfing session and if the ladies were around, it would’ve been a treat to their eyes for sure. Kohli scored 35 and 59 in the first two matches in the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong respectively.

Captain Rohit Sharma Spending Quality Time Boating

Skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen spending a quality time boating. His Asia Cup has been below par so far as he managed to score 12 and 21 respectively against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Team India Surfing

Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and others were seen enjoying a nice time surfing on the waters of Dubai beach.

Crunch Game of Beach Volleyball

Cricketers by profession, but when you are on the beach, who says no to beach volleyball ? Team India got divided into teams and they crossed swords against each other in a crunch volleyball game.

Yuzi-Ash Grooving

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were having a fun-time riding the aqua-cycle on Dubai beach.