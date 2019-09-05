India captain Virat Kohli is once again making headlines, but not for the right reasons. Kohli took to his social handle and posted a picture, where he is not wearing anything on top and is in his shorts only. The bold avatar of Kohli intrigued fans and also got their creative side activated. Fans came up with hilarious memes and remarks after Kohli posted the eye-popping picture. Kohli has drawn flak in the past as well, but that again is a part and parcel of being the India captain. A nation that believes cricket is its religion and the cricketer, their god, is bound to react in this fashion.

Here are the memes that did the rounds after Kohli shared his latest avatar with fans:

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day Special: Ravi Shastri’s Celebration Picture With Glass of Drink Inspires Hilarious Responses on Twitter, Cricket Fans Roasts Team India Coach | POSTS

Bhaiya, aisi harkate mat kiya karo, Bhabhi ko acchi nahi lagti. pic.twitter.com/yPgGJq2pkF — ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) September 5, 2019

Internal voice whenever I try to look within. pic.twitter.com/D5cY9sUPvT — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 5, 2019

Kohli has recently pipped MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain ever in Tests. Team India blanked West Indies 2-0 in Tests. Kohli did not have a stunning series with the bat as he got two scores of fifty and finished the series with a rare duck. Following the not-so-Kohli-like run in the recently concluded Test series, the Indian captain slipped to the No 2 spot in ICC Test rankings. Kohli would now be focussing on the home series against South Africa. India is No 1 in the World Test Championship rankings after two Tests.