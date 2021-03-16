Did you hear India captain Virat Kohli goof-up at the toss ahead of the third T20I against England on Tuesday? At the toss, Kohli after losing it – says that the five-match series is well-poised with India 2-1 up – whereas the reality is the scoreline is 1-1. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Ahmedabad: Chahal Removes Roy, Buttler Solid; India Spoil England's Start in 157 Chase

Kohli may have said that mistakingly. The Indian captain says that when he is asked by commentator Murli Karthik about the absence of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli said: "It's good that the series is poised in a way where we are 2-1 up and England's gonna come out hard. So, we know that we have to be at the top of our game."

Toss Update: England have won the toss & elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 3rd @Paytm #INDvENG T20I. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/mPOjpECiha pic.twitter.com/672rwyx8Hh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

“Obviously, crowds are an added advantage and a boost playing at this level, because it adds so much more to the game and the environment and the emotion and passion of the game. But having said that you have to be professional and to come up against the top team in the world in this format, you have to be at the top of your game,” he added.

the Indian captain once again stood up and got counted. With the side having lost both their openers early after being put in to bat, Kohli walked in the centre with the score of 20 for two. the Indian captain initially sussed up the conditions and got his eye in – before teeing off in the back end. It is Kohli breathtaking 77 off 46 balls that helped India post a 156-run score – which at one stage looked far-fetched.

His whirlwind knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. It was his second back-to-back fifty for him and he remained unbeaten on both occasions.

At the time of filing the copy, England were 52 for one in the sixth over. They are on top at the moment and would like to see off this match and take a 2-1 lead in the series.