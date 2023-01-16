Home

Virat Kohli Got it Back, Rohit Sharma Needs to Get it Back Before ODI World Cup – Gautam Gambhir on India Captain’s Poor Form

Reminding fans of how Virat Kohli was treated when he did not get a century for over three years, Gambhir reckoned it is time to be hard on Rohit.

‘We should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma’: Gautam Gambhir @BCCITwitter

Mumbai: India hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final ODI on Sunday at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananathapuram. Despite having gotten the year off to a good start, there are a few concerning areas that need to be fixed ahead of the ODI World Cup. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir came down hard on India captain Rohit Sharma over his century drought. Rohit has not hit a single ODI century in over 50 outings. Reminding fans of how Virat Kohli was treated when he did not get a century for over three years, Gambhir reckoned it is time to be hard on Rohit.

“I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” Rohit said on Star Sports.

“It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” Gambhir added.