Virat Kohli has grabbed the second spot in an Australian Daily’s list of the 50 ‘Greatest Players of the 21st Century’. The Indian skipper has 70 international centuries and more than 22,000 international runs across formats. What makes his stats more stunning is his consistency in all the three formats, where he averages more than 50. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch SA vs SL Stream Live Cricket Updates, Fantasy Tips Live Online Streaming And TV Broadcast

The 32-year old Indian skipper is just second to former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist was an attacking opener in limited-overs cricket for Australia, while he batted at No 6 in Tests. It was the impact that he had in games that helps him get the numero uno spot. His strike-rate of over 80 in Tests and 96 in ODIs is a testament to the impact the left-hander had. Also Read - SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

Former Australian captain and one of the finest to have played the game Ricky Ponting finds himself at No 3 after Kohli. Branded as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ cricketer by academy coach Rodney Marsh – Ponting lived up to the reputation and left a mark in the world of cricket. At No 4 is former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, while former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan completes the Top five.

Another former Australian captain Steve Smith is at No 6 on the coveted list.

Meanwhile, Australia is hosting India in a four-match Test series. With a win in MCG, India leveled the series 1-1.

The third Test is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 7.