Virat Kohli GUTTED After Ravindra Jadeja Throws Away His Wicket at Ahmedabad | WATCH

Ahmedabad: Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli looked steady on Day four of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad against Australia on Sunday, but suddenly things changed. Jadeja hit one straight down Usman Khawaja’s throat. It came from nowhere because up until then – Jadeja was being extremely cautious and watchful. It was the 107th over when it happened off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann. Following his dismissal for 28 off 84 balls, Virat Kohli, who knew it was a big moment in the game, was gutted. Kohli’s reaction simply sums up what exactly happened.

Here is the clip where you can see Kohli give a scary stare to Jadeja.

Not just Kohli, even the broadcasters seemed disappointed at Jadeja’s mode of dismissal.

“In the last couple of deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja has played shots out of his character. He has given Australia a wicket on a platter,” veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said on air.

“What has happened to him? Did anyone say anything to him? In this particular over, he has looked to take the aerial route. The boundary he hit was uppish. Look at this, what is this shot,” former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opined.

“Kohli is not impressed. The change room is not going to be impressed, I can tell you that. Rahul Dravid, the coach, will not be going to be impressed with this shot. And he has played such responsible innings before this. Therefore, this is a shot hard to understand,” he added.

