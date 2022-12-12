Virat Kohli Hails Cristiano Ronaldo After Heartbreaking FIFA WC Exit; Calls Him ‘GOAT’

FIFA World Cup: Kohli reckoned no trophy will or title can take away anything that he has done for the game and for the fans across the world.

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

Dhaka: Hours after Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional Instagram post following Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli – who is a big admirer of the football icon – hailed CR7. Kohli reckoned no trophy will or title can take away anything that he has done for the game and for the fans across the world. Calling his the greatest of all time, Kohli reckoned he has inspired millions.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

One day after the heartbreaking loss, Ronaldo opened up for the first time on Instagram and thanked Portugal and World Cup host Qatar and said the dream was nice while it lasted.

‘Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it . I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream,” wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram page.