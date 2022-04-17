Mumbai: Calling him the man of the IPL so far, Virat Kohli feels his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for another India comeback with his stellar run in the T20 tournament so far. Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament.Also Read - Virat Kohli Wouldn't Have Scored Many Runs Against Me, Pakistan Legend Shoaib Akhtar Asserts

“I am here with the man of the IPL for me so far…It’s been wonderful. I won’t even say ‘long may it continue’ because it will and you’re in that space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line,” said Kohli.

The former India captain said his long-time RCB teammate AB de Villiers will also be proud of Karthik for finishing games for the franchise like the South African used to do.

“I am very happy that DK is so clear in his goals. I can surely tell you that you have presented a very strong case for yourself moving forward playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but also I am sure lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well.

“You mentioned. I think AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line,” he added.

Karthik last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The 36-year-old is used to making comebacks ever since making his debut in 2004. He has played 36 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals.