Virat Kohli Hails Shakib-Al-Hasan Ahead of IND vs BAN ODI WC 2023 Match

Kohli lavished praise on Shakib ahead of the ODI WC match.

Virat Kohli is currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

Pune: India’s premier batter Virat Kohli lavished praise on Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan ahead of the much-awaited India versus Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 game in Pune. In an interaction with the broadcasters, Kohli reckoned Shakib is a key player for his side because of the experience he brings to the table. Admitting that he has played a lot against Shakib, Kohli said that it is the control that the Bangladeshi all-rounder has, that makes him special. Kohli also highlighted that Shakib has an uncanny knack of deceiving batters even with the new ball. Kohli also said that against Shakib one has to be at their best.

“Shakib has a lot of experience. I have played a lot against him over the years. He has a lot of control. He is a special, special batsman. Probably the best batsman in the modern era. He is an experienced bowler. He is very good at bowling with the new ball. He knows how to deceive the batsman. He is very economical. I think I am lucky to get him out five times. You have to play your best game against all these bowlers. Because if you don’t do that, they will obviously put pressure on you and the chances of getting you out increases” Said Kohli on Star Sports.

Both Virat Kohli and Shakib-Al Hasan will face each other in the upcoming match of the ongoing ODI World Cup which will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

For the records, on Tuesday, the Netherlands stunned South Africa and last week, Afghanistan shocked defending champions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan spoke on the value of Virat Kohli’s wicket. “He’s a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket.”

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also spoke about the value of Shakib Al-Hasan. “He is a very street-smart cricketer, has been carrying Bangladesh on his shoulders for the longest years.”

The bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Allan Donald spoke on how the team is preparing for Kohli.

“I think Virat Kohli is the guy for me that you think about the night before, or two days out because that’s how we value his scalp.”

