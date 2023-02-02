Home

Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill, Says ‘Future is Here’ After Maiden T20I Century During Ind-NZ at Ahmedabad

Ind vs NZ: Kohli took to his Instagram story, calling Gill "Sitara" (star) and said that the "future is here".

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill has continued his maverick run in white-ball cricket as he hit his maiden T20I century on Wednesday at Ahmedabad during the final game versus New Zealand. By remaining unbeaten on 126* off 63 balls, Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score in T20Is by an Indian. Following his breathtaking ton, Kohli lavished praise on the youngster. Kohli took to his Instagram story, calling Gill “Sitara” (star) and said that the “future is here”.

Here is Kohli’s Instagram story that is now going viral.

During his sensational knock, the right-handed batter became the youngest Indian (23-year-old) to score a T20I century and also the fifth batter from the country after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul and Virat to score centuries in all three formats.

Gill, who was the player of the match, was over the moon after his maiden T20I ton.

“It feels good when you practise and it pays off. Happy to get the big ones for the team,” Gill said at the post-match presentation. “When you are representing your country, I don’t think there’s any kind of fatigue, and I am happy to play all three formats.”