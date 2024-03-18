Home

Virat Kohli ‘Happy And Excited’ To Return To Cricket With RCB After Two-Month Break

The two-month break will keep Virat Kohli in good stead as Royal Challengers Bangalore seek maiden IPL title in 17th season.

Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru for IPL 2024.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli looked ‘happy and excited’ to return to cricket after a two-month break as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star joined the training on Monday ahead of their IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli, who last played for India in January against Afghanistan in a T20I, withdrew from the first two Test matches initially against England. However, he opted out for the remainder of the series due to the birth of his second child, Akaay.

Akaay was born in the United Kingdom as per several reports and Kohli stayed by his family. He returned to India on Sunday before linking up with his teammates in Bengaluru the same day. RCB play their opener in Chennai and the team is expected to depart for the opening game on Wednesday.

“It’s really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL,” Kohli told RCB TV. “It’s always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven’t been off the media radar.

“I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well,” he added. Earlier on the day, Kohli joined the RCB training. He was caught playing football and got involved in some intense fielding and catching drills, the videos of which went viral on social media.

