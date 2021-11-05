Delhi: The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on India captain Virat Kohli as the modern-day run-machine turned 33 on Friday, November 5. Kohli is currently leading Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. From leading the India U-19 team to World Cup glory in 2008 to making India a dominating force in world cricket – in all formats – Kohli has led the team by example and set a bar too high to match for the others. Kohli has so far played a total of 96 Tests, 254 ODIs and 93 T20Is, leading India in 207 of those.Also Read - "Your Core is Made of Honesty And Guts of Steel" Anushka Sharma Tells The World What Virat Kohli Means to Her on His 33rd Birthday

Kohli, who made his debut for India against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008, has scored more than 23K runs in international cricket that includes 70 centuries. As 'King Kohli' turned a year older, several former and present cricketers from – Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman, Ajinkya Rahane to Irfan Pathan – extended their wishes to the India captain.

23,159 intl. runs & going strong 💪

Most Test wins as Indian captain 👍

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆 Wishing @imVkohli – #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen – a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let’s relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021



Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/mg4q8VYvFN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021

Happy birthday brother @imVkohli I wish you love, peace and happiness.. keep inspiring champion.. love Always 🤗🤎 pic.twitter.com/FsM3KlSEOH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/mg4q8VYvFN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021



Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Kohli, who holds several batting records against his name, is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

A very happy birthday to @imVkohli .Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

As his name suggests, he’s meant for big things in life!

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always…have a great game tonight! pic.twitter.com/7JpL6BHWMm — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2021

Once a king always a king, Have a year full of joy and Runs. Happy birthday @imVkohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2021

With 70 international centuries, Kohli is third on the list only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100 tons) and Ricky Ponting (71 centuries). He is seventh in the tally of all-time highest run-scorers in international cricket.

The Delhi-born batter is the most successful India skipper in Test cricket when it comes to number of wins. Under his leadership, India have won 38 matches out of 65 with some remarkable Test series victories in Australia, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.