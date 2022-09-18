New Delhi: Indian cricket stalwarts Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli are among the most followed cricketers around the world. Their exceptional gameplay on the field requires no mention as their performance speaks for itself. Even off the field, they are quite a rage among the millenials especially on social media.Also Read - India Cricket Team Jersey Reveal LIVE Updates: Will Team India Go All Navy-Blue In Brand New Jersey?

Ahead of the T20I series against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that talismanic batter Virat Kohli will be the third opener in the side. Rohit also hinted at Kohli opening the batting in a few matches as the hosts begin their final leg of preparations for the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia next month.

In that match, with Sharma resting, Kohli was promoted to opening the batting alongside KL Rahul. The duo shared a rollicking opening stand of 119 off 76 balls, with Rahul making 65 of those runs. Kohli, on the other hand, went on to slam his first century in international cricket in nearly three years.

When India played in last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, Ishan Kishan was the back-up opening option. But with him missing the bus for this year’s T20 World Cup, Kohli is now being seen as a third opener, especially after he hit an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, at a strike-rate of 200 against Afghanistan in India’s last Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022.