Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are the latest to find themselves in the bio-bubble web. An Australian daily has accused the Indian skipper and the star all-rounder of breaching bio-security while the duo went shopping at a baby store on December 7. The two players went to buy clothes and toys for their little ones – in Kohli’s case the baby is expected soon. Also Read - Mask It Up! This Is Why You’ll Still Need A Mask Even After COVID-19 Vaccination

The visit to the store was in breach of Cricket Australia’s protocols on players, an official confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Sunday. The two Indian cricketers should have been wearing masks when they entered the store in Adelaide. Also Read - How Can You Register For COVID Vaccine Using CO-WIN App? Where Will You Get Vaccinated? Your Answers Here

According to The Age, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya should’ve been wearing masks when they walked outside and visited a baby shop on 7th December. The visit to the store was in breach of Bio-Bubble by them. Also Read - What Does 'Emergency Use' Mean as India Gets Two Vaccines Against COVID-19? — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2021

According to the report, the Indian players – after a few days – made a late-night stop-off to eatery Waffle and Coffee in Leigh Street. While a couple of them went inside to order – they were without masks which is again a breach of protocols.

The two players left for India after the completion of the first Test at Adelaide.

Recently, Rohit Sharma and a few other cricketers were having a meal at a restaurant in Melbourne after the win. A video was posted by a fan – who claims to have paid the bill – and it went viral. The fan in a Twitter conversation claims that Rishabh Pant hugged him for his heartwarming gesture.

The four Indian cricketers have now been isolated after this incident came to light. While the matter is still being investigated by the two boards, BCCI claims that a breach did not happen.

Meanwhile, with a win at Melbourne, the four-match series is level at 1-1. The third Test is scheduled to start on December 7.