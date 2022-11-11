Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya’s Attempt To Put Crowd Pressure On England Backfired, Feels Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler felt playing in the Indian Premier League helped the whole team against India in their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal win. England face Pakistan in final.

England players celebrate a fall of an Indian wicket in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya trying to get the crowd behind India against England in their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal at Adelaide Oval actually backfired, feels Jos Buttler after he lead his team to the final on Thursday.

Riding on Buttler’s unbeaten 80 and Alex Hales’ 86 not out, England made a mockery of India’s bowling attack hammering them to all around the park chasing 169 with four overs to spare.

With the scoring rate rocketing during England’s chase, India all-rounder Pandya and former captain Kohli looked for crowd support to build pressure on their opponents but to no avail.

Buttler, however, said it actually gave him more confidence. “If he (Pandya) goes to try and get the crowd behind you, that’s telling you that you’re doing well. I think we have quite a lot of IPL experience in our team, as well, which means situations like tonight don’t surprise you,” Buttler said.

“We’ve played in India a lot, understand the noise that comes with the fans of Indian cricket, especially when certain guys walk onto the field or when they’re batting and the impact they can have. But having had so much experience as a team playing in the IPL, I don’t think it’s as much of a factor anymore.”

The 32-year-old believed the Indian Premier League (IPL) experience England had in its team helped a lot against India. Buttler was highest run-getter in IPL 2022 with a staggering 863 runs including four centuries and led Rajasthan Royals to the final where they lost to Gujarat Titans.

