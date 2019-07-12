India vs New Zealand: Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked about his heated conversation with India coach Ravi Shastri after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. The irritation of Kohli was there for everyone to see after Pant played an irresponsible shot and gave his wicket away. In his post-match press conference, when Kohli was asked about the particular episode and Pant’s dismissal, he said, “Pant did well to overcome the situation. In hindsight, he’s still young, and even in my youth, I made many errors. In time he’ll realise, or maybe even now. The talent is there for everyone to see. But a few shots weren’t good.”

Here is the video of the hearted convo between Ravi and Kohli:

Kohli angry on shastri for promoting pant over DK and Dhoni.. Dhoni should have come at number 4, like he did in world cup 2011. #kohli #India #dhoni pic.twitter.com/wUYEWBfLVA — Kiwi Indian 🥝 🇮🇳 (@EtrxSagar) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India’s World Cup performance in a meeting with skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

The CoA members led by chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge will also have discussions with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on a roadmap for India for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also we will speak to selection committee head on road ahead,” Rai told PTI from Singapore.

Virat Kohli and his men will be boarding the flight to Mumbai on Sunday after losing a rain-hit two-day semifinal to underdogs New Zealand by 18 runs on Wednesday.