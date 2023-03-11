Home

Virat Kohli Has a Knock After Day 2 During 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: On Day 3, Kohli could play a massive role with trailing in the final Test. The former India captain had a knock near the sightscreen.

Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad: With India eyeing a spot in the World Test Championship final, premier batter Virat Kohli could be the key on Day three of the ongoing final Test at Ahmedabad versus Australia. After the play on Day 2, Kohli was seen having a knock in order to get his eye in. On Day 3, Kohli could play a massive role with trailing in the final Test. The former India captain had a knock near the sightscreen. A clip of Kohli having a knock is now going viral on social space.

Here is the clip where Kohli is having a knock:

Earlier, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test, here on Friday.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

