With days to go for the Indian Premier League, RCB skipper Virat Kohli seems to be up for it. The inspirational leader had a word of motivation for the RCB fans ahead of the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that a ‘cracking’ contest awaits the side and the ‘heat is on’. Also Read - Bio-Bubble is Tough But Indians More Tolerant: Sourav Ganguly

Kohli tweeted: “Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on!” Also Read - COVID-19-Hit IPL 2021: Full List of Players, Support Staff And Wankhede Groundsmen Who Tested Coronavirus Positive Amid Lockdown Scare

Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. Also Read - Kiran More, Mumbai Indians' Scout And Wicketkeeping Consultant, Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of IPL 2021

A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra.

Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! 🔥 #SabKuchRoKo

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2021