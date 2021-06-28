New Delhi: Virat Kohli faced the heat after India could not win the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. While Kohli has been questioned over his captaincy credentials, Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has come in defence of the Indian captain. Hailing Kohli as a fantastic captain, Akmal said he never had doubts over his leadership abilities. Akmal mentioned that Kohli has won everything apart from an ICC title. Also Read - Highlights India-W vs England-W Match Score, 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Beaumont Helps England Take 1-0 Lead

“Virat Kohli is a big player and a fantastic captain. He is aggressive and very emotional. Any captain who has come in has only taken Indian cricket forward. It started with Sourav Ganguly, then Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni took over. Yes, everyone has complained that Virat Kohli hasn’t won any ICC trophy. But, apart from that, he has won almost everything. India have won so many series’ under Virat Kohli. He has been a bit unlucky, but I have no doubt over his captaincy credentials. He is a great captain and match-winner,” Akmal said on his Youtube channel. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Defends Cheteshwar Pujara's Slow Batting Approach in WTC Final

“It (India not winning ICC events) is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault. What is the guarantee that another captain can come in and win India an ICC trophy? As a team, they have to analyze why they are not winning the big events. They reach the last stages but fail at the final hurdle. It will be unfair to blame only Virat Kohli,” he added further. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Feels WTC Final Was Decided in First 10-15 Overs of Reserve Day

Meanwhile, after the heartbreaking loss against New Zealand, the Kohli-led side will now have time to reflect on what exactly led to the WTC final debacle. The Indian team would get ready for a five-match Test series against England starting August 4.