New Delhi: A member of the selection committe of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) squashed all rumours about Virat Kohli's place in the Indian side after the former India captain hit a string of low scores in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) this season that includes three golden ducks as well.

"It's a phase every player goes through and Virat is also going through the same. He will overcome it for sure. But as selectors, we will have to think about the team first. We will have a chat with him on whether he wants a break from cricket or continue to fight the slump," a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

Talking about whether the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would be dropped from the Indian side, the selector said that he has done enough for Indian cricket to get a longer rope and that the selection committee will contemplate giving him rest after speaking to the cricketer.

“He is 33 and plays around 40-50 matches a year. It is only natural that it will take a toll on his body. Should he be dropped is a question that will be answered later. Virat has done enough for Indian cricket to earn that place and respect. If he wants a break, he will get a break but only after we have a chat with him,” the selector further added.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October and November in Australia, it is important from India’s point of view to see Kohli back among the runs. The upcoming series against South Africa might see Kohli along with some of the senior India players been rested, keeping in mind the long season ahead.