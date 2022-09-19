Mohali: India takes on Australia in a three-match T20I series from Tuesday (September 20). The matches would be very important from an Indian point of view to get settled as a unit ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup. While ex-India skipper Virat Kohli’s form was a slight concern, he hit a century in the recently concluded Asia Cup to get his confidence back. Former Australian coach John Buchanan hailed Kohli recently for sticking to his aggressive mindset despite all the criticism.Also Read - India Cricket Team Jersey Reveal Highlights: Skipper Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Flaunt Jersey In Style, Pics

"Outstanding batsmen like Kohli do not need too much to regain their confidence and belief in their ability to score runs. I would suggest that one of the reasons why Kohli made the hundred was that he was in little doubt that he could and would score runs," Buchanan said from Lucknow after a Legends League Cricket game on Sunday.

"It was just a matter of when he would be getting a big score. Kohli has now confirmed to himself that he was correct when it comes to his mindset," the 69-year-old stated.

Meanwhile, pull shots off the fast bowlers and stepping out against spinners was the order of the day as Virat Kohli nicely warmed up for the T20s against Australia with an extensive net session here on Sunday. Kohli, as often is the case, was among the first ones who headed into the nets. The focus was clearly on playing the short ball as he faced a barrage of rising deliveries in his 45-minute session.