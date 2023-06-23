Home

Virat Kohli Has To Be There In 2027 ODI World Cup, Opines 2008 U-19 WC Winner Shreevats Goswami | EXCLUSIVE

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest players in world cricket currently even at 34.

Shreevats Goswami and Virat Kohli were teammates when India won U-19 World Cup in 2008. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: At 34, Virat Kohli is probably the fittest cricketer in world cricket at the moment and surely be serving India for atleast four-five years at the top, feels his childhood friend and 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning teammate Shreevats Goswami.

Kohli came into the limelight when India lifted the junior World Cup trophy in Malaysia after defeating South Africa in a rain-drenched final under his leadership. Since then, Kohli went on to established himself as one of the modern-day batting greats with fitness being his biggest weapon.

With his hunger for runs even after completing 15 years in international cricket, Kohli definitely should play the 2027 ODI World Cup atleast, felt Goswami. “Ofcourse. He has to be there in the team,” the former Bengal wicketkeeper told India.com and Cricket Country in an exclusive interaction on Friday.

“Nobody is as hungry as Virat Kohli. The problem with Virat Kohli is he so consistent and we expect him to play every game. Apart from Virat Kohli, nobody is as consistent as he is in the Indian team,” added Goswami, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup fast approaching at home in three months time, Kohli would once again lead from the front in the batting department. The stylish right-hander has been in tremendous form as he hit six centuries including one in IPL 2023.

Certainly, India will be dependent on Kohli in some way when the mega extravaganza starts in October-November. Asked about what differentiates Kohli among his peers, Goswami was apt in pointing out the consistency his former teammate carries with him.

“If you look at other players as well, I am not going to take any names, in world cricket it’s Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson (he is on and off now). So these are the only players and its not easy to be performing in every game, every series and every formats and it definitely takes a toll on your body.

“But you look at Virat’s body, he is been working hard, he is training, he does everything. One thing that differentiates Virat Kohli from others is his hunger. He still wants to score runs,” he added. After retiring from cricket, Goswami started his second innings as an expert and was a part of the Bengali commentary panel in IPL 2023.

