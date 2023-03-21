Home

Chennai: At Vizag against Australia in the second ODI, former India captain Virat Kohli looked set before he was dismissed. Kohli was dismissed for 31 by Nathan Ellis and that is not something he is known is what former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has pointed out. Jaffer reckons the problem is that the old Kohli would never get dismissed after getting to 30-35.

“It was a massive wicket as he looked in rhythm. It seemed like he would string a big partnership with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. He might not have played Nathan Ellis a lot and got beaten after playing across. He looked in good nick. I’m a little surprised because the old Kohli wouldn’t be dismissed after making 30-35 runs, but it’s happening frequently. When he is on the crease, he makes 35-40 runs and plays one poor shot to get out. So, Kohli has to change that. I thought we might see one more big score at his favourite venue and it, unfortunately, couldn’t happen,” Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

Jaffer also went on to hail Mitchell Starc for his phenomenal show at Vizag where he picked up five for 53 in eight overs.

“If your new-ball bowler gets you wickets, there is nothing better than that. If you can dismiss the top 2-3 opposition batters, they will go in the backfoot. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are currently on the sidelines. So, I see this team as even stronger. If Starc can maintain this form, these are good signs for Australia,” Jaffer added.

