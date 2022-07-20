London: Who would have thought things would come to this and Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup chances would be discusses. But is is happening and that is because of the poor run of form for the ex-India captain. Kohli has been failing to get among the runs and now his spot in the T20 WC side is being questioned. While reactions on Kohli are pouring in from all quarters, ex-India WC-winner Syed Kirmani opened up on the Kohli situation.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Head to France For Vacation - VIRAL PIC

Claiming that Kohli has too much experience and would hence be in the T20 WC squad, Kirmani reckoned once he returns to form – he could be a gamechanger.

"Virat Kohli has loads of experience. He should be in the T20 World Cup squad. Once Kohli returns to form, he will be unstoppable. He could be a game-changer. A player with Kohli's experience and abilities deserves to be in the World Cup squad," Kirmani told Dainik Jagran.

Kirmani also went to claim that had it been someone else instead of Kohli, things would have been different.

“There is a tough competition in the Indian team. Look, if someone else was going through the rough patch which Kohli is, he would have been dropped from the team by now. But I feel that an established player should be given the benefit of the doubt,” Kirmani, member of India’s 1983 World Cup squad, added.

Kohli is currently on a month-long break after the English tour. Reports suggest he is likely to return to the side for the Asia Cup.