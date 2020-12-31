Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels that Virat Kohli has not done anything wrong as a captain to replace him with Ajinkya Rahane in Test team. After India’s memorable win in the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday, many cricket critics and fans have backed stand-in skipper Rahane to be named as the full-time captain. The Mumbaikar impressed many with his field placements and bowling changes as he also scored a gritty century in the first innings to set the tone for India. Also Read - Hitman in Action: Rohit Sharma Takes Diving Catches During Team India's Training Session

Dasgupta believes it’s too early to judge Rahane capabilities as captain and also emphasized on why people have a problem with Kohli as a captain. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020-21: David Warner May Play in Sydney Even if he's Not 100% Fit, Says Coach Andrew McDonald

“I am taking nothing away from him (Rahane), but it’s just one Test match. Other leaders in the team like R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah also stepped up. Let’s hold on to our horses as Virat Kohli hasn’t done anything wrong either. It seems like people have a problem with the way he expresses himself, but that’s the way he is,” Deep Dasgupta told India Today. Also Read - IND vs AUS | Not T Natarajan But Shardul Thakur Likely to Replace Umesh Yadav in India's Playing XI for Sydney Test: BCCI Source

Kohli took the charge of India’s Test team after MS Dhoni’s retirement from red-ball cricket. Kohli led the Indian team to many historic wins including the first-ever series win Down Under during 2018-19 tour. The 32-year-old has not lost a single series as a captain in Tests at home.

Dasgupta also shed light on Kohli’s exemplary record as Indian captain in Test. He also talked about India’s debacle in the Adelaide Test and claims a captain can’t do much when the batting unit’s fail to score runs.

“Kohli is the same captain under whom the Indian team won in Australia back in 2018-19. India was the No. 1 Test side for a very long time under his leadership. It’s good for Indian cricket that they have so many leaders, but it’s just one good win doesn’t. Even in Adelaide, the Indian team played well and was on top of Australia except for that one session where the team went through a batting debacle. In terms of batting, a captain can’t do much,” he further added.