Dubai: Virat Kohli has been practicing hard in Dubai ahead of the mega-clash between India-Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli, who has immense respect for former India captain MS Dhoni, came up with a heartwarming post. On Thursday night, Kohli tweeted: “Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18.”Also Read - Injured Shaheen Afridi-Rishabh Pant's Interaction Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 is Unmissable; Watch VIRAL Video

The tweet has made fans suspicious and the reactions that are being made are a little bizarre. While most fans wished Kohli the very best for the Asia Cup, there were others who suspect that retirement is round the corner. Also Read - WATCH: India Captain Rohit Sharma Takes Fun-Ride on Kick Scooter Post Training

Here are the fan reactions: Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Sweat it Out in Net Sessions Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Happy Retirement Kohli 😁

Good By 👋

Best of Luck your Future 👍 — Ashu… Rohitian2 (@ashrohitian2) August 25, 2022

Good tweet, Yea! But why all of a sudden!? Can’t be anything Casual! Hinting to all of us, that you are never now, like how you were in the days of Dhoni!? — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) August 25, 2022

Pakistan ke khilaaf run bana lena bhai, uske baad chahe Ranchi shift ho jaana. 🙏 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2022

Retirement loading …. — ✨ (@Kourageous7) August 25, 2022

Asia Cup will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.