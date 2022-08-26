Dubai: Virat Kohli has been practicing hard in Dubai ahead of the mega-clash between India-Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli, who has immense respect for former India captain MS Dhoni, came up with a heartwarming post. On Thursday night, Kohli tweeted: “Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18.”Also Read - Injured Shaheen Afridi-Rishabh Pant's Interaction Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 is Unmissable; Watch VIRAL Video
The tweet has made fans suspicious and the reactions that are being made are a little bizarre. While most fans wished Kohli the very best for the Asia Cup, there were others who suspect that retirement is round the corner.
Here are the fan reactions: Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Sweat it Out in Net Sessions Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash
Asia Cup will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.
The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.