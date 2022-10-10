Perth: India is set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in arguably the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar at the iconic MCG in the T20 World Cup. Predictions are rife over the match already. While the anticipation for that grows, there is a fake scorecard prediction that has gone viral on social space. The fake scorecard shows India has beaten Pakistan by 53 runs. Virat Kohli with 117 is the star for India with the bat, while Deepak Chahar picks up four wickets for merely 27 runs. The post nearly has 500 retweets and 4.5 K likes. The scorecard has surely got the fans curious.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Befitting Reply To A Troll Goes Viral As Cricketer Welcomes PM Modi In Jamnagar

Here is the much-talked-about post: Also Read - India vs Western Australia: Twitterverse React As Live Streaming Goes Unavailable Right Before Match, See Tweets

Ind vs pak 23 October match summary 💀 pic.twitter.com/Rpl8NdsYO9 — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) October 9, 2022

Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav on His 1st Net Session in Australia Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 World Cup 2022 Game | WATCH VIDEO

As per the fake scorecard, India bat first and put up a mammoth 224 for four in 20 overs. Shadab Khan with two for 42 in four overs is the pick o the bowlers for Pakistan. Chasing 224 to win, Mohammed Rizwan is the top-scorer for Pakistan with 75 off 54 balls.

Pakistan would be high on confidence after beating India last year. The Babar Azam-led side beat India twice in the Asia Cup this year as well. This year, the conditions would be different as the match would be played in Melbourne, Australia. The match takes place on October 23. It would be interesting to see if India can avenge their last year’s loss.

Meanwhile, India would miss the services of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His replacement is likely to be announced today. Shami and Chahar are contenders to make it to the squad.