Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Hits Back At Doubters Over RCB’s IPL Status, Says ‘…If We Were Some Faaltu Team’

Virat Kohli Hits Back At Doubters Over RCB’s IPL Status, Says ‘…If We Were Some Faaltu Team’

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win an IPL trophy despite qualifying for the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, 2016.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell celebrate RCB's victory over MI. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has hit back at the doubters over Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Indian Premier League (IPL) status, stating ‘RCB is a big franchise with huge expectations and it proves that they aren’t a faaltu team’.

RCB have played three IPL finals but are yet to pocket the trophy in 15 years of its existence. RCB made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 and ended up runners-up on all three occasions. RCB have defeated Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 opener.

You may like to read

“This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like ‘This team doesn’t win’. Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We’re a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team,” Kohli said in a RCB video.

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags, Ft. Virat Kohli It’s that time of the year again. Mr. NAGS returns to challenge @imVkohli in a poetry contest. The legends of RCB talk about Bengaluru, Big Franchise Pressure, IPL Trophy and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB Insider.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/VPt8giKvdg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

Kohli, who has been in tremendous form, started IPL 2023 in style with an unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians and helped RCB register a eight-wicket win in their tournament opener on Sunday.

Opening the innings, the Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis pair notched up 148 for the first wicket in reply to Mumbai Indians’ score of 171/8. Meanwhile, Kohli and his RCB teammates have already reached Kolkata to play their next game.

RCB face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.