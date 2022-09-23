Nagpur: Virat Kohli is easily one of the most athletic cricketers in the world and prides himself on it. During the second T20I at Nagpur on Friday, Kohli gave one and all a glimpse of his fitness when he chased a ball that was hit well by Cameron Green and then hit the wicket direct. Unfortunately, that throw found Green short of his ground and he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Green’s night was cut short as he scored merely five runs off four balls. That was the first wicket for India at Nagpur.Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

Here is the video that is now receiving praise: Also Read - Rohit Sharma Explains Why Dinesh Karthik Was Promoted Ahead of Rishabh Pant at Nagpur During 2nd T20I Between Ind-Aus

Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

Meanwhile, India beat Australia by six wickets eventually, Captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 40* off 23 balls. He was awarded the man of the match for taking India over the line. Rohit hit four sixes in his 23-ball stay to become the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket. He went past Martin Guptill.

“I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn’t expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can’t really plan too much is such a shortened game. The bowlers had something to bowl to and we bowled well,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The win means the series is alive and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi stadium will see the two teams fight for the series. The match takes place on Sunday.